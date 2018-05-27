WATCH: Palestinians Cross Border From Gaza Into Israel

TEL AVIV – Four Palestinians hurled firebombs and breached the border fence from Gaza into Israel on Saturday morning, the IDF reported.

Israeli soldiers fired warning shots and the infiltrators retreated back to the other side of the fence, but not before leaving a tent on Israeli soil on which the words “The March of Return: Returning to Palestine’s Lands” were emblazoned.

No one was injured.

On Friday, around 1,600 Palestinians rioted at two different locations along the border fence, throwing rocks and burning tires. The army responded with riot dispersal methods, including tear gas, as well as firing warning shots.

Earlier in the day several attack kites were flown into Israel over the border, sparking fires.

A group of Gazans hurled an explosive device at soldiers stationed nearby. No one was injured.

Another group attempted to damage security infrastructure, the army said.

According to the Hamas-run Gazan health ministry, 25 rioters were injured, including by tear gas.

In his remarks to the weekly cabinet meeting Sunday morning, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would not tolerate “attacks against us from the Gaza Strip.”

“Last night the air force attacked terrorist targets deep in the Gaza Strip after our forces had taken action against Hamas targets along the contact line and neutralized an IED on the fence,” he continued.

“The IDF and the security forces are working around the clock to protect the State of Israel, Israeli citizens and Israel’s borders,” the prime minister said.