White House Official Condemns ‘Reprehensible’ Gaza Fire into Israel

The Jerusalem Post reports: WASHINGTON – The Trump administration on Tuesday condemned the Gazan attack on Israel that began in the early hours and continued through the evening.

One official called the attacks “reprehensible,” while another told The Jerusalem Post that they justified “preventative” measures taken by the Israeli military – actions previewed earlier by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has vowed a response to the worst day of projectile fire on the South since the 2014 Gaza War (Operation Protective Edge).

“We are aware of numerous mortar attacks on Israel today and are closely monitoring the situation, ” a National Security Council spokesman told the Post. “ We call on those launching the attacks to cease this destructive violence.

“We fully support Israel’s right to self-defense,” the official added, “and to take action to prevent such provocations.”

