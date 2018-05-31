Netanyahu Warns Israel Can Hit Iran ‘Anywhere in Syria’

The Jerusalem Post reports: Israel plans to act against Iran anywhere in Syria, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday, as Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman prepared to fly to Moscow for talks about removing the Islamic Republic and its proxy armies from the war-torn country.

“We will continue to act against [Tehran’s] intention to establish a military presence in Syria across from us, not just across from the Golan Heights but anywhere in Syria,” Netanyahu said.

He spoke at the Nahalat Yitzhak Cemetery in Tel Aviv during a memorial ceremony for those killed in the 1948 Altalena Affair.

