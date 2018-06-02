IDF Strikes Hamas Targets After Iron Dome Takes Out Two Gaza Terror Rockets

The Times of Israel reports: The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted two incoming projectiles fired at southern Israel by terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip in the predawn hours of Sunday, the army said, as Israeli fighter jets bombed a number of terrorist positions in the coastal enclave in response to an earlier rocket attack on southern Israel.

The first was launched shortly after 12:30 a.m., setting off sirens in the southern town of Sderot and surrounding Sha’ar Hanegev region and sending thousands of Israelis rushing to bomb shelters. The second projectile was fired at Israel less than an hour later, triggering alarms in the Eshkol region, the army said.

Following the sirens that were sounded in the Eshkol Regional Council, two rockets were identified from the Gaza Strip launched towards Israel. The IDF's Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepted one of the launches and the other apparently landed in the Gaza Strip — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) June 2, 2018

The strikes were conducted in response to the rockets that were fired and to the various terror activities orchestrated by the Hamas terror organization over the weekend — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) June 2, 2018

At 2:45 a.m., sirens again sounded in the Sha’ar Hanegev and Hof Ashkelon regions in southern Israel. It was not immediately clear if rockets had made impact.

