IDF Strikes Hamas Targets After Iron Dome Takes Out Two Gaza Terror Rockets

In this July 9, 2014 file photo, an Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept a rocket from the Gaza Strip in Tel Aviv, Israel. Israel's "Iron Dome" defense system has emerged as a game-changer in the current round of violence with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, shooting …
AP Photo/Dan Balilty, File

The Times of Israel reports: The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted two incoming projectiles fired at southern Israel by terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip in the predawn hours of Sunday, the army said, as Israeli fighter jets bombed a number of terrorist positions in the coastal enclave in response to an earlier rocket attack on southern Israel.

The first was launched shortly after 12:30 a.m., setting off sirens in the southern town of Sderot and surrounding Sha’ar Hanegev region and sending thousands of Israelis rushing to bomb shelters. The second projectile was fired at Israel less than an hour later, triggering alarms in the Eshkol region, the army said.

At 2:45 a.m., sirens again sounded in the Sha’ar Hanegev and Hof Ashkelon regions in southern Israel. It was not immediately clear if rockets had made impact.

