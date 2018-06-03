IDF Thwarts Attempted Tractor Ramming Attack in Hebron

The Times of Israel reports: Israeli troops thwarted an attempted car-ramming attack Saturday in the southern West Bank city of Hebron, the army said.

The driver of the vehicle tried to run over soldiers stationed on a road leading to the Tomb of the Patriarchs but was shot dead by troops, according to the Israel Defense Forces.The army said the Palestinian assailant first attempted to run over an officer and another soldier with a small tractor.

“The force performed the protocols for stopping a suspicious person, during which the terrorist turned around and continued to drive in order to run over civilians passing by,” the IDF said.

