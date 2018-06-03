WATCH: Gaza Kindergarten Stages Mock Kidnap, Execution of Israelis

TEL AVIV – Gazan preschoolers at a school backed by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group recently held a graduation ceremony in which the children brandished toy machine guns as they acted out the execution of an Israeli soldier and the kidnapping of an Israeli civilian.

Footage of the May ceremony at the Al-Hoda kindergarten in Gaza showed the children dressed in PIJ military uniforms raiding an Israeli building on “Al-Quds Street” and taking a child dressed in ultra-Orthodox Jewish garb hostage before killing another dressed in an IDF uniform.

With the soldier lying “dead” on the ground, one of the children holds a sign that says “Israel has fallen” in both Arabic and Hebrew.

The play, which was first exposed by the Middle East Media Research Institute, unfolds to a soundtrack of loud explosions and gunfire.

At the end of the play, several children in fatigues armed with toy machine guns take part in military formations while an address by late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat is heard in the background.

The Al-Hoda kindergarten has in the past put on inciting performances at its annual graduation ceremony with mock hostage-takings and terror attacks, including launching rockets and blowing up tanks.

Last Tuesday, more than 100 mortars and rockets were launched at Israel by Hamas and PIJ, one of which landed on a kindergarten shortly before children were expected to arrive and another caused damage to a home in which a family slept. Four soldiers were injured. The barrage prompted Israeli airstrikes on dozens of PIJ and Hamas terror targets all over the Strip.

Tuesday’s flare-up, which was the most serious since the 2014 conflict between Israel and Hamas, comes on the heels of weeks of Gazan riots in which the most deadly day, which coincided with the U.S. embassy opening in Jerusalem, resulted in the IDF shooting and killing 60 Palestinians attempting to breach the border. Hamas admitted that 50 of the fatalities were members of its terror group. PIJ claimed another three.