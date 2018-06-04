Ramadan ‘Insult’: French Shop Pulls Israeli Dates After Muslim Protests

A French storekeeper was forced to remove Israeli dates from public display after an angry Muslim customer said they were offensive.

The dates were on a stall advertising Ramadan food and treats in the town of Chambourcy west of Paris. The video was shared by anti-Israel activists from the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, the Times of Israel reports.

#BDS in France: activists demand that Carrefour supermarket remove Israeli dates from #Ramadan stand. “They are shooting at Gazans as if they were rabbits. Putting Israeli dates on the Ramadan stand is an insult to Muslims”. The activist explains the dates are distributed by Sun. pic.twitter.com/QaP5kRplO9 — Gary (@KenefeManaiche) May 31, 2018

“Israelis shoot Palestinians like rabbits,” the protester says. “I don’t want to fund Israeli killing or Israeli occupation.”

Israel’s embassy in Paris told the Ynet news site “The embassy closely follows and instances of boycott activity in France and holds continuous and intensice dialogue with businesses and law enforcement as well as the French government to stamp out the phenomenon, which is forbidden by French law.”

Acts against Israel in general and Jews in particular have become such a part of the modern French way of life that President Emmanuel Macron pledged in March to fight firmly against anti-Semitism wherever it surfaces, whether in the street or online, and to protect the nation’s Jews amid growing concerns about intolerance.

“There are hatreds that are rising again, there are the worse kinds of crimes,” Macron said at the annual dinner of the CRIF umbrella organization.

“We have understood, with horror, that anti-Semitism is still alive. And on this issue our response must be unforgiving. France would not be itself if Jewish citizens had to leave because they were afraid,” he said.