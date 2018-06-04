Watch: Tens of Thousands March in NYC to Support Israel

The Times of Israel reports: NEW YORK — Tens of thousands of Israel supporters clad in blue and white and waving Israeli flags marched up Fifth Avenue on Sunday for the annual Celebrate Israel parade, this year marked as a gala event to honor the Jewish state’s 70th birthday.

The march was led by New York Mayor Bill De Blasio, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Israel’s Consul General in the city Dani Dayan and Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon.

A number of top Israeli lawmakers also attended Sunday’s march, including Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev, Minister of Immigration and Absorption Sofa Landver, and Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis.

