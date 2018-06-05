Snark Attack: Israel Chooses ‘Mean Girls’ to Troll Iran’s Khamenei on Twitter

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei attacked Israel late on Sunday, labelling it a “malignant cancerous tumour” in a Tweet.

It was the latest in a long list of bellicose insults sent by the leader of the Islamic republic and the Jewish state responded via the Israeli Embassy in Washington with equal measures of wit and modern cultural reference.

The embassy chose a popular meme from the 2004 movie Mean Girls, in which Rachel McAdams’character confronts Lindsey Lohan’s character with the question, “Why are you so obsessed with me?”

The Israeli consulate in New York was also singularly unmoved by the Iranian leader’s latest bloodcurdling threats. It chose Bart Simpson to make its point:

Anyone who continues to support a deal with #Iran that enables this genocidal regime to obtain nuclear weapons should be made to rewrite this tweet from its Supreme Leader 100 times on a blackboard, Bart Simpson style.#GreatReturnMarch #IranDeal #Israel https://t.co/mAsg6x4buQ — Israel in New York (@IsraelinNewYork) June 4, 2018

The Tweet via the Israeli Embassy in Washington had garnered upwards of 17,000 ‘likes’ by Tuesday morning.

Not every response chose to use humor as a rebuttal. The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit had a more serious reply:

The true face of Iran. The true face of Hamas. The true face of the “Great March of Return.” https://t.co/QTzoMPvH73 — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) June 4, 2018

The Twitter exchanges came just hours after Khamenei revealed that Western demands for limits on Iran’s ballistic missile programme are a “dream that will never come true.”

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: Follow @SunSimonKent or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com

