Israel Security Agency Says it Foiled Terrorist Plot to Harm Netanyahu

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Shin Bet security service says it has uncovered a plot to target Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Shin Bet says a resident of a Palestinian refugee camp in east Jerusalem is among those in custody for his involvement in the plot, orchestrated from Syria, to harm Netanyahu and Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat.

It said on Tuesday that Mahmad Rashdeh had also collected intelligence on his Syrian handler’s behalf to target the U.S. Consulate in Jerusalem and visiting Canadian officials. It says the plan involved sneaking in an operative from Jordan and “significant terrorist activity” was foiled.

Barkat said he was kept in the loop throughout the investigation and had not changed his routine at all. He says “no threat will deter us.”

There was no immediate comment from Netanyahu.