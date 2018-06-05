TEL AVIV – Women’s March co-founder Tamika Mallory accused Israel of committing a “human rights crime” when the state was established by “killing, stealing” and “taking the lives of people who were there first.”

“This is not about stopping one side. This is about ensuring that the native people are able to enjoy the land. They shouldn’t have to ask anybody for their land. This is their land,” Mallory said on Friday in remarks made via video at an event hosted by the Center for Constitutional Rights and the Justice Delegation.

Mallory, who was lambasted for supporting virulently antisemitic Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, visited Israel on a tour last month with the George Soros-funded Center for Constitutional Rights.

“When you go to someone’s home and you need a place to stay, you ask ‘Can I come into your home and can I stay here, and can we peacefully coexist?’ You don’t walk into someone else’s home, needing a place. It’s clear you needed a place to go — cool, we got that! I hear that!” Mallory declared.

“But you don’t show up to somebody’s home, needing a place to stay, and decide that you’re going to throw them out and hurt the people who are on that land. And to kill, steal and do whatever it is you’re gonna do to take that land! That to me is unfair. It’s a human rights crime,” she added.

Mallory continued by praising her Women’s March co-chair Linda Sarsour’s pro-Palestinian activism.

Sarsour also spoke at Friday’s event, claiming apartheid is taking place in “Palestine,” funded by U.S. taxpayers’ money.

“So don’t tell me about North Korea — because, guess what — I don’t fund North Korea’s human rights violations,” Sarsour said.

As a result of her comments Friday night, Mallory was kicked out of the 2018 Good Life Summit, a major social policy conference slated to begin next week in Melbourne, Australia, where she had been invited to deliver an address for an undisclosed sum of money.

Organizers of the event, which brings together high-profile lawmakers and activists to discuss ways to combat poverty and domestic violence, as well as provide education and healthcare, said they were concerned that Mallory’s comments would “detract” from the goals of the summit.

A spokesman for the summit told the Australian newspaper that its organizers were troubled “both by comments Ms. Mallory made in recent days regarding Israeli-Palestinian affairs, and the capacity for these remarks to overshadow the Good Life Summit.”

“The Good Life Summit is about setting a positive vision for a fair and just Victoria. We don’t want anything to detract from that vision,” the spokesman said.

The Anti-Defamation Commission, a leading Jewish group in Australia, welcomed the decision to boot Mallory from the confab.

“Her consistent refusal to publicly denounce Louis Farrakhan … meant that Ms. Mallory was not the right person to deliver a speech about inclusiveness, social justice and community,” ADC chairman Dvir Abramovich said, according to the Algemeiner.

“We are glad that VCOSS (the summit organizers) understood that with her latest contemptible remarks about Israel, Ms. Mallory had sunk to a new low,” he said.

Executive Council for Australian Jewry president Anton Block also slammed Mallory.

“Tamika Mallory’s enthusiastic public praise for Louis Farrakhan, a notorious anti-Semite … makes her a dubious choice to speak about inclusion and social justice,” he said.

Mallory last month slammed Starbucks for including the Anti-Defamation League in its upcoming bias training, saying the group is “constantly attacking black and brown people,” in apparent reference to the ADL’s past criticism of her affiliation with Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam.

As the Anti-Defamation League noted, “Mallory posted two Instagram photos from the event, which Carmen Perez, another Women’s March organizer, commented on with ‘raise the roof’ emojis.”

Mallory referred to Farrakhan as the “GOAT,” or “Greatest of All Time,” on her Instagram page.