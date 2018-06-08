Hamas Leader Threatens to ‘Bring Down Walls of Gaza’ with Friday Riots

Hamas leader Ismail Haniya speaks on April 9, 2018 at the site of protests on the Israel-Gaza border east of Gazy City. The border fence between the Palestinian enclave and Israel has become the backdrop of mass Gaza demonstrations that lead to deadly clashes. / AFP PHOTO / MAHMUD HAMS …
MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty

The Times of Israel reports: Ismail Haniyeh, the Gaza leader of the Hamas terror group’s political bureau, said Thursday that Palestinian protesters will “bring down the walls” surrounding the Strip during mass demonstrations expected on the border Friday.

“We shall continue to knock on the doors of this huge prison, and we shall eventually bring down its walls,” Haniyeh said in an English-language column for the Middle East Eye, a Britain-based website whose coverage on Israel is overwhelmingly critical.

Haniyeh added that if Palestinians can’t gain their “right to freedom, independence and honorable living” by peaceful means, “it is our right to resist occupation through all possible means, including armed resistance.”

