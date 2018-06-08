WATCH: Muslim Worshipers Throw Stones, Chairs from Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Times of Israel reports: Two Palestinians were arrested on Thursday after a group of men inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount hurled chairs, stones and other objects from the holy site, lightly hurting a tourist and an Israeli police officer.

The tourist was hit in the leg and sent for medical treatment, police said. Police said the searches for additional suspects in the Temple Mount altercation were ongoing.

Muslims are marking the holy month of Ramadan, during which political sensitivities are often particularly volatile. Thursday also marked the 51th anniversary of Israel’s capture of the Old City and the Western Wall during the 1967 Six Day War.

