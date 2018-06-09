Fatah Official: Trump Is ‘Hitler’s Copy’ Who Prefers Palestinians ‘Dead’

TEL AVIV – President Donald Trump is “the copy of Hitler” who would rather see Palestinians “dead” than free, an official from Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah faction wrote in an oped published in the PA’s daily Sunday.

“This racist [Trump], the copy of Hitler, does not want to see us free but rather dead, uprooted, expelled and captive,” member of the Fatah Revolutionary Council Muwaffaq Matar wrote in Al-Hayat Al-Jadida in a piece translated by Palestinian Media Watch.

Trump, Matar opined, “is happy to see us hungry, chasing the American sack of flour and leaving the principle of freedom thousands of miles behind us.”

The oped was published in response to Friday’s U.S. veto of an Arab-backed UN draft resolution calling for “protective measures” for the Palestinians.

Matar also mocked U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikky Haley for heeding her “master” Trump “when she said: ‘Of course we will vote against a resolution to defend the Palestinians.'” There is no record of Haley making that statement or anything similar.

Haley slammed the Security Council for its “outrageous” failure to condemn the dozens of rocket attacks on Israel from the Gaza Strip, and said the Arab-backed resolution was “wildly inaccurate in its characterization of recent events in Gaza.”

The resolution made no mention of any attempts by Palestinians to breach the border and neither did it discuss any violence perpetrated by the rioters, which includes planting explosives on the fence, throwing Molotov cocktails, burning tires and flying “terror” kites and balloons armed with petrol bombs into Israel.

In another oped in April condemning the joint missile strike on Syrian chemical weapons facilities by the U.S., the UK and France, Matar labelled Trump “colonialist, neo-racist, Hitleresque [and] Balfouresque.”

“I do not believe that colonialist, neo-racist, Hitleresque, Balfouresque Trump is interested in the welfare of a single Syrian and his right to live, since the same Trump justifies the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the officers of the occupation’s army, its soldiers and its settlers, and he defends these crimes,” Matar wrote in Al-Hayat Al-Jadida.

Last month, the same paper published a series of articles that included characterizations of Trump as a “moron” who “needs rehabilitation in a mental asylum” for his “war crime” of moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem on behalf of “a gang of Zionist robbers.”

Trump has “unparalleled stupidity,” one Palestinian writer said, and continued that the U.S. had turned from “mediator [for peace] to enemy.”

“Blonde model” Ivanka Trump inaugurated the newly located embassy in Jerusalem with her “little Zionist husband [Jared] Kushner.”

Another writer called for Gazans to “sprinkle your pure blood over their putrid heads … of the moron Trump and his staff.” He also referred to Trump as a “rebellious cowboy” and Israel as a “satanic Zionist plant.”

A third writer viewed the opening of the embassy in Jerusalem and the recognition of the city as the capital of Israel as an example of the U.S.’s alleged track record of “abuse and bullying toward small peoples.”