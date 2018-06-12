TEL AVIV – Lawyer to President Donald Trump Rudy Giuliani said the Palestinian Authority is a “murder machine” run by a “renegade group of terrorists and thieves” and is not worthy of being given a state.

In a series of scathing interviews with Israeli media outlets this week while on a visit to the country, the combative former mayor of New York City took the PA to task for “supporting terrorism.”

The PA, Giuliani told the Jerusalem Post, “has to show it can get control of terrorism. It has to end. It has to show that it can put together a responsible government that will act on behalf of the people and not steal them blind.”

According to Giuliani, except for some “left-wing political contingents, no one in the US has any use for the Palestinian Authority. We are aware of the fact that they pay salaries to convicted terrorists, including people convicted of killing Americans. That is totally mind-boggling.”

In a separate interview with Israeli watchdog Palestinian Media Watch, Giuliani said that the “pay-for-slay” scheme was proof of the PA’s endorsement of terror.

“The payment of money by the Palestinian Authority to terrorists who are convicted of terrorism is an absolute human rights outrage and a crime in and of itself. To give money to people who slaughter innocent human beings, including children and women and innocent people of all kinds, is a direct contribution to terrorism,” he said.

“The fact that the Palestinian Authority does this, carries this out on a massive scale, is yet another indication that the Palestinian Authority is a prime supporter of terrorism, and therefore not entitled to be a state.”

Giuliani called the PA a “murder machine” for its indoctrination of Palestinian children, using textbooks to incite to kill Israelis.

He also slammed the recent decision by Argentina to cancel a soccer match in Jerusalem as “outrageous.”

Argentinean players received death threats from supporters of the Palestinians warning them not to play in the contested capital and the game was ultimately cancelled.

“You should never succumb to fear induced by terrorists,” Giuliani told the Jerusalem Post.

“You don’t let terrorism frighten you into not doing what you already agreed to do,” he said. “Had they not agreed to it in the first place, it would be one thing; but having agreed to it, you have to have the courage to go through with it.”

Moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem last month, he said, was important “for the same reason it would have been important for Argentina to go through with this game. There was only one reason not to move the embassy: fear. America, the greatest military power on earth, should not be affected by fear.”