Report: Britain Ready to Outlaw Hezbollah Terrorist Group

The UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid is ready to outlaw the Iran-sponsored Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah in its entirety, a senior Conservative source has said.

According to a report in the Jewish Chonicle, Mr. Javid will take “decisive action” after last weekend’s Al Quds Day march in London, where Hezbollah terror flags were once again flown.

Hezbollah is an illegal, anti-Semitic organisation, designated as a terror organization in its entirety by the Arab League, Bahrain, Canada, France, Israel, Australia, the Netherlands, and the United States. But the European Union, as well as the United Kingdom, maintain a difference between the group’s military and political wings, seeking only to proscribe the former.

A Tory source quoted by the JC said: “Sajid is a very different beast to the Home Secretary he has just replaced.

“Amber Rudd spoke repeatedly about taking action over Hezbollah – but for whatever reason was not able to get around to doing anything. Sajid has vowed to take decisive action on the matter. He will make this very clear over the forthcoming weeks.”

Awkward! Three people came in the same terror flag. #AlQudsDay pic.twitter.com/gxUeb47gZJ — Jack Mendel (@Mendelpol) June 18, 2017

According to the report, MP Joan Ryan, chair of Labour Friends of Israel, wrote to Mr. Javid after the rally to say she was “appalled that the government should once again have allowed this Iranian-inspired hate fest to take place on the streets of London”.

She added: “I fail to understand why the Home Office has not heeded the repeated warnings raised by LFI MPs and the Mayor of London over the past year. I have today requested an urgent meeting with the Home Secretary to discuss this matter.”

Calls were made prior to the Al-Quds march for the government to ban the Hezbollah standard, however the response was muted.

Metropolitan Police Commander Jane Conners said both she and Commissioner Cressida Dick “share concerns” that the raising of the anti-Israel Hezbollah flag on London’s streets “may be construed as belonging to a terrorist organisation.”

But Conners adds: “Purely holding a flag does not necessarily incite religious or racial hatred. It is the words or actions of the person holding the flag that can cause incitement.”