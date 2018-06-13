Top Israeli Minister Hails Trump’s ‘Tremendous Achievement’ with North Korea Summit

The Times of Israel reports: A top Israeli minister and Likud leader praised US President Donald Trump’s summit meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, as “a tremendous achievement,” and said a similar meeting between Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani would “not be terrible.”

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, the number-2 lawmaker on the ruling Likud party’s Knesset list, said it was a “historic morning” following the summit in Singapore, which took place at 4 a.m., Israel time.

“Without getting into what [agreement] might be signed or not, the very fact that the intent appears to be that the relationship and the talks will continue, and that it’s clear to us that President Trump doesn’t like to be a sucker, and that he understands that if there isn’t denuclearization, it will make him look ridiculous… we have here a tremendous achievement that shows that a policy of resolve and deterrence appears to be much more effective when facing tyrants or empires or states with values different to our own,” Erdan said in an Army Radio interview Tuesday morning.

