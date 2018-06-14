The UN General Assembly was damned as “morally bankrupt” on Wednesday after it voted to condemn Israel for “excessive, disproportionate and indiscriminate” use of force during recent clashes at the Gaza border.

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley made the assessment after a three hour debate that saw her attempt to add a paragraph directly naming terrorist group Hamas as complicit in the violence was defeated. Hamas, an Islamic group that has fought three wars with Israel over the past decade, has killed hundreds of Israelis in suicide bombings and other attacks.

The resolution, sponsored by Arab and Islamic nations, passed with 120 “yes” votes, 8 “no” votes and 45 abstentions.

The eight countries that voted against were the U.S., Israel, Australia, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Togo and the Solomon Islands.

Haley immediately praised the countries that supported her proposed amendment, which was defeated on procedural grounds, arguing that “the common practice of turning a blind eye to the UN’s anti-Israel bias is changing.”

“Today, a plurality of 62 countries voted in favor of the U.S.-led effort to address Hamas’s responsibility for the disastrous conditions in Gaza. We had more countries on the right side than the wrong side. By their votes, those countries recognized that peace will only be achieved when realities are recognized, including Israel’s legitimate security interests, and the need to end Hamas’ terrorism,” she said.

Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, took to Twitter to praise Haley for her work:

While procedural maneuvers were used to block it, We’re proud that by working with the Americans and our friends around the world, a majority of nations in the @UN voted for the first time to condemn the terrorists of Hamas. pic.twitter.com/coyzqWPq1P — Ambassador Danon (@dannydanon) June 13, 2018

A general condemnation of terrorism and incitement was included, outlining that it “deplores the firing of rockets from the Gaza Strip against Israeli civilian areas.”

The votes reflected wide concern in the 193-member world body that the resolution was one-sided and failed to even mention Hamas-driven terrorism which has seen over 100 rockets fired at Israel — an issue the United States attempted to rectify in its defeated amendment.