Israel Thwarted 250 ‘Significant Terror Attacks’ Since January

The Times of Israel reports: The head of the Shin Bet security service on Wednesday announced that his organization had foiled some 250 “significant terror attacks” since January, crediting this achievement in part to high-tech surveillance and tracking tools.

Nadav Argaman, who has led the Shin Bet since 2016, noted the changing security threats in Israel and the West Bank, away from more organized terror groups and toward so-called “lone wolf” attacks by unaffiliated individuals. “The map of threats and challenges is varied and covers multiple unstable and difficult fronts,” he said.

“Since the start of the year, the Shin Bet security service has prevented 250 significant terror attacks, including suicide bombings, kidnappings, and shootings,” he said.

Read more here.