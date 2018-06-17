Report: Trump Won’t Present Mideast Peace Plan Before August

JNS reports: The White House is unlikely to present its Middle East peace plan before August, a source familiar with the issue told Israel Hayom on Thursday. Jerusalem officials confirmed they had no information regarding an earlier rollout of a peace plan.
A U.S. National Security Council spokesperson said senior presidential adviser Jared Kushner and Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt are expected to travel to Israel, Egypt and Saudi Arabia “to discuss the situation in Gaza and to discuss the next stages of the peace effort, as well as get some ideas from players in the region about some remaining questions the White House peace team has. The trip may include other stops as well.”
While in Israel, Kushner and Greenblatt are scheduled to team with U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman for meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
