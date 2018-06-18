TEL AVIV – An Israeli teen who was stabbed by a Palestinian terrorist last week said it was a “miracle” she was still alive and on Sunday thanked the Jewish people for their support and prayers.

“I feel this stabbing incident was not something private for me, but rather of all the people of Israel. It’s a reminder that we must move forward and grow from it,” 18-year-old high school student Shuva Malka said from her hospital bed in Haemek Medical Center in Israel’s north.

Malka praised the hospital staff for the care she received and thanked the Israeli public for “the prayers that greatly strengthened us and made a difference up above.”

On Sunday, Malka was released from intensive care into the surgical ward.

“The security forces did everything they could, and I thank them, we don’t have any anger,” she added.

“Everyone who came here [to visit me] is proof of what a sweet people we have,” she said. “Just a wonderful people.”

The terrorist was a Palestinian man in his 20s from the West Bank city of Jenin who had entered Israel illegally. He stabbed Malka in the northern city of Afula before being shot in the leg by police when he attempted to flee the scene. He too was evacuated to Haemek Medical Hospital before being transferred to another hospital.

Professor Doron Kopelman, director of the surgical team at the hospital where Malka is being treated, said that her condition is improving daily.

“She is recovering from a very serious, dramatic stabbing, and there was a huge risk to her life,” he said. “She will remain with us for a few more days and I hope that she will be able to gradually return to normal life.”