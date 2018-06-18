Three IDF Airstrikes in One Day Target Source of Gaza Terror Kites

The Times of Israel reports: The Israeli Air Force attacked three targets connected to a group of Palestinians who had launched incendiary balloons into southern Israel on Sunday evening, in the third round of airstrikes of the day, the army said.

The airstrikes, which caused no casualties, came as multiple balloons with small explosive devices touched down in southern Israel and others bearing pouches of burning material set fire to large swaths of land in the area. Palestinian media reported that the early evening strikes were conducted by a drone east of the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The army said it first fired a warning shot near the Palestinians who were launching the balloons toward Israel. Approximately half an hour later, the Israel Defense Forces said it conducted a second round of strikes, hitting the tent in which the group was operating and a car that had been used to bring people to the area.

