Dozens of Gaza Terror Rockets Target Southern Israel, IDF Responds

The Jerusalem Post reports: Dozens of Hamas rockets were fired on Israel from the Gaza Strip late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. At least three projectiles landed in Israeli communities causing no injuries, but slight damage to buildings and vehicles in southern Israel.

The IDF spokesperson’s office reported that seven rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome and three of those fired landed within the Gaza Strip.

Following reports regarding additional sirens sounding in southern Israel, 13 launches were identified from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory. The IDF's Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepted four launches — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) June 20, 2018

Following reports regarding sirens that sounded in southern Israel, five launches were identified from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) June 19, 2018

The Hamas terror organization is responsible for all events that transpire in and emanate from the Gaza Strip and will bear the corresponding consequences for its acts of terror targeting Israeli civilians — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) June 20, 2018

Residents of the south got little sleep as warning sirens blared throughout the night. Early Wednesday morning, it was decided that schools would remain open, under increased security protection.

