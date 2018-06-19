Dozens of Gaza Terror Rockets Target Southern Israel, IDF Responds

defense
Ilia Yefimovich/Getty

The Jerusalem Post reports: Dozens of Hamas rockets were fired on Israel from the Gaza Strip late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.  At least three projectiles landed in Israeli communities causing no injuries, but slight damage to buildings and vehicles in southern Israel.

The IDF spokesperson’s office reported that seven rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome and three of those fired landed within the Gaza Strip.

Residents of the south got little sleep as warning sirens blared throughout the night. Early Wednesday morning, it was decided that schools would remain open, under increased security protection.

Read the full story.

.