Former Israeli Minister Accused of Spying for Iran Could Get Death Penalty

Former Israeli energy minister Gonen Segev (C) appears at the Tel Aviv district tribunal 22 April 2004. Segev was remanded in custody after having been arrested on suspicion of attempted drug-trafficking. The court ordered that Segev remain in custody until April 28. Segev, who had served as a minister in …
YARIV KATZ/AFP/Getty

The Times of Israel reports: Former minister Gonen Segev — found guilty of drug smuggling in 2006 — has for years been a source of ridicule, his name usually only brought up in public discourse as a comparison with other loud-mouthed rule-breaking lawmakers.

But charges announced Monday alleging that he engaged in espionage against Israel for arch-foe Iran could see him facing much stiffer penalties than the three years he served in prison a decade ago.

If Segev is found guilty of handing information to Iran — as alleged in an indictment revealed by the Shin Bet security agency Monday — he could face either the death penalty or up to life imprisonment, legal sources told The Times of Israel following the bombshell announcement.

