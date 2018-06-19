Former Israeli Minister Accused of Spying for Iran Could Get Death Penalty

The Times of Israel reports: Former minister Gonen Segev — found guilty of drug smuggling in 2006 — has for years been a source of ridicule, his name usually only brought up in public discourse as a comparison with other loud-mouthed rule-breaking lawmakers.

But charges announced Monday alleging that he engaged in espionage against Israel for arch-foe Iran could see him facing much stiffer penalties than the three years he served in prison a decade ago.

If Segev is found guilty of handing information to Iran — as alleged in an indictment revealed by the Shin Bet security agency Monday — he could face either the death penalty or up to life imprisonment, legal sources told The Times of Israel following the bombshell announcement.

