Kushner, Greenblatt Meet Jordan’s King to Discuss Mideast Peace Plan

(AFP) — US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Jason Greenblatt and adviser Jared Kushner on Tuesday met with Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Amman to discuss the Palestinian-Israeli peace process.

The meeting came less than a day after the Jordanian monarch hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a short but rare visit.

“They discussed increasing cooperation between the United States and Jordan, regional issues, the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and the Trump administration’s efforts to facilitate peace between the Israelis and Palestinians,” the White House said in a statement.

In his talks with Netanyahu on Monday, the king stressed the need for progress on efforts to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict “based on the two-state solution”.

The US delegation’s trip also includes stops in Israel, Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians have been stalled since 2014.

Trump’s controversial December decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital has made the resumption of peace efforts unlikely.

The move sparked anger across the Arab world and prompted Palestinians to freeze all contacts with US officials.

The Palestinians want east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state, but Israel considers the entire city to be its eternal and indivisible capital.

The Palestinian Authority said Saturday that US plans to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict are “doomed to fail”.

The West Bank, including east Jerusalem, was administratively linked to Jordan before it was occupied by Israel in 1967.

Israel, which signed a peace treaty with Jordan in 1994, recognises Jordan as the custodian of the divided city’s Muslim holy sites.