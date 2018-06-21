Netanyahu Wife Charged with Fraud in ‘Gourmet Meals’ Affair

The Times of Israel reports: State attorneys filed an indictment against Sara Netanyahu Thursday for alleged misuse of some $100,000 in state funds.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and State Prosecutor Shai Nitzan had already notified the prime minister’s wife of their intention to file charges in recent months.

Negotiations for her to return a portion of the diverted money and confess to the charges in exchange for avoiding prosecution broke down when the prime minister’s wife reportedly refused to pay the sums requested by prosecutors, telling her lawyers she’d rather go to jail than reimburse the state. Her lawyers have denied such reports. In Thursday’s indictment, the prime minister’s wife is charged along with Ezra Saidoff, a former deputy director general of the Prime Minister’s Office, for fraud along with breach of trust.

