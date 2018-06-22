Jared Kushner in Israel for Mideast Peace Push

The Times of Israel reports: US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner and his special envoy Jason Greenblatt were due in Israel on Friday, the final leg of a Middle East tour aimed at promoting the US administration’s as-yet unveiled Israeli-Palestinian peace plan and securing humanitarian relief for Gaza.

Kushner and Greenblatt were scheduled to be in the Jewish state through Saturday for talks with Israeli leaders. The two US envoys over the past several days have visited Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar in a whirlwind tour.

The US peace team’s trip to Amman on Tuesday came a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a rare visit to Jordan for talks with King Abdullah II, after months of strained ties. Readouts from the White House following the series of meetings with Arab leaders have signaled the American officials were focusing talks on their impending peace push and the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

