Jared Kushner Meets Netanyahu on Mideast Peace Plan

The Jerusalem Post reports: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his appreciation to US President Donald Trump for his support for Israel during a four-hour meeting Friday afternoon with Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jason Kushner, Mideast negotiator Jason Greenblatt, and US ambassador David Friedman.

Kushner and Greenblatt arrived in Israel late Thursday evening on the last leg of a five country Mideast tour that began in Jordan on Tuesday, and included Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar. Following the meeting, the PMO issued a statement saying they discussed the diplomatic process with the Palestinians, regional developments and the security and humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The Kushner and Greenblatt tour of the region comes as the Trump Administration is considering if, when and how to roll-out a blueprint for a peace process which the Palestinians – because of the US decision to move its capital to Jerusalem and recognize the city as Israel’s capital – have already rejected. The Palestinian Authority is boycotting the Kushner and Greenblatt visit.

