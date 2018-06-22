Sara Netanyahu Attorney: Fraud Charges ‘Ridiculous and Bizarre’

The Jerusalem Post reports: Sara Netanyahu’s lawyer Yossi Cohen has described the indictment filed against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife on Thursday as “ridiculous and bizarre.”

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit filed the indictment against Netanyahu for fraud with aggravated circumstances and breach of public trust in what has become known as the “Prepared Food Affair,” referring to fraudulently obtaining from the state NIS 359,000 (approximately $100,000) in hundreds of prepared food orders.

In the indictment, the attorney-general alleged that from September 2010 until March 2013, Netanyahu acted in coordination with then-Prime Minister’s Office deputy director-general Ezra Seidoff to present the false misrepresentation that the Prime Minister’s Residence did not employ a cook, even though it did during that time.

