South African Jewish Groups Alarmed by Spike in Anti-Semitic Attacks

JNS.org reports: South African Jewish leaders condemned “alarming” amount of anti-Semitic attacks this week.

According to the South African Jewish Board of Deputies, there has been a flurry of anti-Semitic and threatening attacks made against South African Jews both on social media and in face-to-face encounters in recent days.

On Thursday, a video showed passengers awaiting their luggage from an El Al flight into South Africa being verbally abused, and called “wicked Jews.” A mural with a Germany flag, with a swastika inserted in it, also appeared in Johannesburg. There have also been increasing anti-Semitic rhetoric online as well in recent days, the South African Jewish group said.

