i24 News reports: Prince William is set to kick off an historic regional tour of the Middle East in Jordan on Sunday before travelling to Israel and the Palestinian territories for the first-ever official visit by a member of the British royal family.

The monarchy has for decades taken a hands-off approach to the ultra-sensitive region, imposing strict restrictions on official visits to Israel due to political sensitivities surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and territorial disputes, including over east Jerusalem.

The Duke of Cambridge, second in line to the British throne, will begin his regional tour in Jordan on Sunday where he will meet with refugees of the civil war in neighboring Syria, visit the famous Jerash archaeological site, and the Princess Taghrid Institute to support young women and orphans in Dar Niemeh. Jordan has received British royals multiple times, including a state visit by the Queen and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh in 1984.

