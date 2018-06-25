Palestinians Open Fire Outside Jewish Community Near Jerusalem

The Times of Israel reports: Gunshots were fired from a car with Palestinian license plates near the West Bank settlement of Kibbutz Migdal Oz on Sunday night in what the Israel Defense Forces called an attempted terror attack.

The army said there were no injuries, and the shooting caused no damage. The IDF launched a search for the perpetrator, who sped away after the shooting. As part of the manhunt, the army set up roadblocks at the entrance to the nearby Palestinian village of Beit Fajjar, some eight kilometers (five miles) south of Bethlehem.

“IDF troops are blocking exits from the village of Beit Fajjar as part of the search efforts after the terrorist. Exit permits will be granted in accordance with decisions by security forces,” the army said. “In addition, troops are continuing to search the area,” the military added. According to the IDF, the shooting took place near the southern entrance of Migdal Oz.

Read more here.