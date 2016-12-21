Report: Syrian Jihadi Parents Kiss Daughters Goodbye Before One Is Blown Up in Suicide Bombing

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Syrian “jihadi parents kissed their daughters goodbye shortly before one of them” was blown up by a remote detonator in a suicide bombing attack on a police station.

Video shows a jihadi father telling the two children, aged 7 and 9 years old, “how to carry out suicide bomb attacks” before a woman in a burka embraces them, the Daily Mail reports.

#EXPOSED! #JFS jihadist teaches his daughters how to blow themselves in sake of god, the same baby who blew herself days ago in #Damascus pic.twitter.com/YAYDEjNcKT — Majd Fahd (@Syria_Protector) December 21, 2016

#Nusra fighter & his wife sent their 7y old & 9y old daughters to blow themselves up in Damascus , 7y old already did last week in Al-Midan pic.twitter.com/rmYYYerTFw — Ibrahim Joudeh (@Ibra_Joudeh) December 21, 2016

The 7-year-old is believed to have been killed in a suicide bombing attack on a police station in Damascus shortly after the video was filmed.

After the father asks one of the girls what she is going to do today, one of the girls responded that she is going to carry out a suicide bombing operation in Damascus. Both girls, dressed in burkas, can be heard saying “Allahu Akbar” at their father’s request.

A separate video shows the girls dressed in wooly hats and coats, embracing their mother before they left the room.

A man behind the camera asks the mother why she is sending her children into jihad so young.

“No one is young when it comes to jihad as every Muslim is supposed to participate in jihad,” she replied.

A short time later on Dec. 16, the 7-year-old girl walked into the Damascus police station, asking to use the restroom before she is blown up in a bombing that also injured three officers, Reuters reported.

It is not known which jihadist group is behind the attack.