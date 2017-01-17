Man Arrested for Impersonating Police Officer Claims He’s Female Once in Jail

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A 52-year-old man arrested in Grover Beach on Sunday on suspicion of impersonating a police officer was later held in jail as a female, according to local reports.

Ken Kennon was apprehended by law enforcement after reports that he had pulled over a driver on Friday evening in his Toyota Prius, using the emergency lights system used by police vehicles.

The driver became suspicious after being pulled over by Kennon on the 800 block of N. Oak Park Boulevard, and then followed him to a nearby parking lot where he confronted Kennon and took down his details, before filing a report to the police.

Kennon was later arrested by police on Sunday evening and was marked by police as a male, given this was the gender provided on his driving license.

“The drivers license said male,” Grover Beach Sgt. Celis Rabena told Cal Coast News. “We did not check and we did not ask. Sometimes, that is a personal question.”

He was then processed into San Luis Obispo County Jail as a male, being charged on separate counts of providing false personal information as well as attempting to impersonate a police officer.

However, Kennon then informed jail staff that he was a female, and was consequently placed in a private cell. Cal Coastal News reports that jail staff initially told them that Kennon was a male, before then stating he would have to “check with a supervisor.”

Bail has been set at $20,000.

