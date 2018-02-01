Kazakhstan: Girlfriend Allegedly Severs Man’s Penis for Complimenting Another Woman

A jealous girlfriend in Kazakhstan allegedly severed her lover’s penis after discovering that he complimented another woman on her appearance.

Zhanna Nurzhanova, 36, is accused of secretly drugging her boyfriend with sleeping pills, using a local anesthetic to numb his genitals, and cutting off his penis at her home in Kazakhstan’s capital city of Astana, the Daily Mail reported.

The woman, a beauty salon employee, was allegedly angry at her boyfriend for sending his sister photos of another woman from his phone.

The man, whose identity has not been revealed, made a compliment about the woman in the photos. The woman had reportedly been an acquaintance of his.

Nurzhanova reportedly drove the man to a local hospital for treatment. Upon arriving at the hospital, doctors notified the authorities who then arrested her.

Surgeons could not reattach the man’s severed organ due to the severity of the damage.

If convicted, she faces three to six years in prison.

Other alleged attackers have allegedly cut off their victims’ genitals out of revenge.

In 2017, a woman allegedly severed a man’s penis because she said he played too much golf and did not pay enough attention to her.

In 2015, a Japanese man allegedly cut off a man’s penis because he suspected the victim had been having an affair with his wife.