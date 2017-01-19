Donald Trump Boasts: ‘We Have by Far the Highest IQ of Any Cabinet Ever Assembled’

President-elect Donald Trump boasted on Thursday that his administration will “have by far the highest IQ of any cabinet ever assembled.”

Trump delivered these remarks at a leadership luncheon with inauguration officials and Republican leaders at Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., on Thursday afternoon.

He praised the members of his cabinet, including “the legendary Jeff Sessions” — the Alabama senator who is Trump’s nominee for U.S. Attorney General. He also mentioned UN Ambassador nominee South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, Health and Human Services Secretary nominee Dr. Tom Price (R-GA), and Treasury Secretary nominee Steve Mnuchin, among others.

“We have a lot of smart people. I tell you what — we have by far the highest IQ of any Cabinet ever,” he said.

Watch the video of his complete remarks above.