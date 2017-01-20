Photos: Top Moments from Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Donald Trump’s inauguration proceedings this Friday officially confirmed his new job as 45th President of the United States.
Here are some of the best images captured during the ceremony and its aftermath.
First lady Michelle Obama, flanked by President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump, greets Melania Trump at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Crowds fill in along the National Mall before the swearing in of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the Untied States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
U.S. Vice President-elect Mike Pence arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Vice President Mike Pence takes the oath of office from Supreme Court Clarence Thomas as wife Karen Pence holds a bible on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
President-elect Donald Trump arrives during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Barack Obama (right) pictured with Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC on January 20, 2017. (AFP / Jim Watson)
US President-elect Donald Trump’s wife holds a Bible as Trump is sworn in as President on January 20, 2017 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump celebrates after his speech during the Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump kisses his family after being sworn into office during the Inauguration on January 20, 2017 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Ricky Carioti – Pool/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump is joined by the Congressional leadership and his family as he formally signs his cabinet nominations into law, in the President’s Room of the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. From left are Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., Donald Trump Jr., Vice President Mike Pence, Jared Kushner, Karen Pence, Ivanka Trump, Barron Trump, Melania Trump, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, D-Calif., House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump kisses his wife Melania Trump as he is joined by the Congressional leadership and his family to formally signs his cabinet nominations into law, in the President’s Room of the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017. (J. Scott Applewhite – Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump formally signs his cabinet nominations into law, in the President’s Room of the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017. (J. Scott Applewhite – Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump shakes hands with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y, as he is joined by the Congressional leadership and his family while he formally signs his cabinet nominations into law, in the President’s Room of the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017. From left are Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence, Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump. (J. Scott Applewhite – Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Ivanka Trump, with her husband Jared Kushner and their children, depart after her father President Donald Trump formally signed his cabinet nominations into law, in the President’s Room of the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017. (J. Scott Applewhite – Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: First lady Melania Trump, the wife of President Donald Trump, leaves the President’s Room of the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017, after President Trump signed his first legislation. (J. Scott Applewhite – Pool/Getty Images)
Newly sworn in President Donald Trump with his wife first lady Melania Trump, shakes hands with Hillary Clinton, as they arrive for the inaugural luncheon at the Statuary Hall in the Capitol, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. Others are former President Bill Clinton, right, and Trump’s daughter Tiffany Trump, second from left. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
US President-elect Donald Trump flashes the thumbs-up as he steps out of the US Capitol his inauguration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
L-R: First Lady of the US Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, US Army Maj. General Bradley Becker, Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence look on at the start of the inaugural parade at the US Capitol January 20, 1017 in Washington, DC. (ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he is driven down 15th Street during the Inaugural Parade on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania walk the inaugural parade route with son Barron (R) on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2107. (JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
