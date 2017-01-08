Hollywood’s awards season kicks off tonight with the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards on NBC. Jimmy Fallon takes on hosting duties live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Red carpet arrivals start at 3pm PT/6pm Eastern. Follow along with Breitbart News for live updates, videos, photos, insight and analysis from Hollywood’s big night.

All times Pacific. Most recent updates at the top.

4:18 P.M. — The stars are out now in full force on the Red Carpet; there’s a lot of talk about certain celebrities “slaying” with their fashion choices, along with much debate over who can wear clothes the best. Early winners seem to include Mandy Moore, Natalie Portman, Ruth Negga and Tracee Ellis Ross.

4:15 P.M. — Jimmy Fallon will open the ceremony with a pre-taped parody of La La Land. Fallon shared a teaser of the opening on social media ahead of the show. La La Land is up for seven awards tonight, including Best Picture Musical or Comedy and actor awards for Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

4:00 P.M. — The Golden Globes is Hollywood’s first major awards season bash and is closely watched by insiders to see how next month’s Oscars will shake out. This year’s show could be a little more tame than recent years, as Tonight Show host and NBC darling Jimmy Fallon takes the reins from Ricky Gervais, whose performance last year triggered Hollywood.

Still, Fallon has promised plenty of jokes about President-elect Donald Trump.

Presenters include Ben and Casey Affleck, Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Amy Schumer, Anna Kendrick, Viola Davis, Sting, John Legend and Jessica Chastain, among many others — so there is a better-than-fair chance that at least one celebrity activist plugs their pet cause onstage. Our money’s on DiCaprio and climate change.

As for the awards: La La Land looks poised to take the Best Motion Picture Music or Comedy prize, while Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight battle it out for Best Motion Picture Drama (though Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge is a sneaky bet tonight, and there’s at least a tiny possibility that the criminally underseen Hell or High Water takes the glory).

Gibson will also look to continue his big Hollywood comeback with a director’s win for Hacksaw.

On the TV side, NBC’s ensemble drama This Is Us hopes to reclaim Best Television Series Drama glory for network television, going up against HBO’s Game of Thrones and Westworld and Netflix’s Stranger Things and The Crown. Freshman FX series Atlanta is vying for Best TV Comedy along with Amazon’s Mozart in the Jungle and Transparent, HBO’s Veep and ABC’s Black-ish.

— Daniel Nussbaum and Jerome Hudson

