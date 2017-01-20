Inauguration 2017: The Swearing In of President Donald Trump

Welcome to Breitbart News’s coverage of Inauguration 2017 — the day when Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States of America.

Watch this live wire for breaking news, images, and video about the transition from Barack Obama’s administration to Trump’s. All times eastern.

11:13 AM:

Scene has quieted down somewhat where protesters were smashing windows, but heavy police presence remains #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/CQc57in4iB — Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) January 20, 2017

Guy says anarchists using black bloc tactics are beyond this police cordon and that police used tear gas. I see an abandoned antifa flag. pic.twitter.com/YTL0fexWGk — Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) January 20, 2017

11:12 AM: There they are.

Reince and Bannon pic.twitter.com/UYS0BLsFZQ — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 20, 2017

11:10 AM:

11:08 AM: Humiliation.

Not just HRC. Ivanka and Tiffany Trump also wearing white today. — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) January 20, 2017

One of HRC's '16 closing arguments was "imagine that… it is Donald Trump… taking the oath of office." She will witness that scene today. — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) January 20, 2017

11:05 AM:

11:03 AM: Meanwhile, in Boston…

.@bostonpolice investigating possible arson fire of police cruiser in South Boston https://t.co/rUyEV3AzgF pic.twitter.com/U2Dnd3MJlr — Laura Crimaldi (@lauracrimaldi) January 20, 2017

11:00 AM:

Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Laura Bush arrive at Capitol Hill for Donald Trump's #Inauguration #Trump45 pic.twitter.com/Ter7w59Sv0 — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 20, 2017

10:56 AM:

10:54 AM: Lee Stranahan: Anarchists have gone on a rampage in Washington, DC, smashing windows at a Starbucks with patrons inside, the windows for Bank of America, and numerous other businesses.

10:53 AM:

#disruptj20 protesters blocking men in Air Force uniforms from getting through the #Inauguration checkpoint pic.twitter.com/XVErOHHBwg — Ryan Lovelace (@LovelaceRyanD) January 20, 2017

10:52 AM:

10:51 AM: The procession begins.

Former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter arrive for #InaugurationDay https://t.co/4PcXphKBnb pic.twitter.com/hCLEEINZHP — CNN (@CNN) January 20, 2017

Vice Pres. Biden and Vice Pres.-elect Pence exit the White House to head to the Capitol for #Inauguration. https://t.co/2moHOZYdVL pic.twitter.com/Bmupukwpfr — ABC News (@ABC) January 20, 2017

10:50 AM: White House tweet nods to John Lewis, who denies that Trump is legitimately president. The White House has conceded that Trump was “freely elected” but has not dubbed him “legitimate.”

Yes we can.

Yes we did.

Thank you for being a part of the past eight years. pic.twitter.com/mjmr4RkxpV — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 20, 2017

10:47 AM: Left all a-twitter about Kellyanne’s “Trump Revolutionary Wear” outfit.

Here Kellyanne Conway is making inauguration apparel great again with this outfit. pic.twitter.com/NbHfyRek7r — Isabelle Chapman (@Isa_Chapman) January 20, 2017

10:43 AM:

There's video of President Obama leaving a letter for President-elect Trump #InaugurationDay https://t.co/KQIQKZOBvv pic.twitter.com/iaYRJJhddf — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 20, 2017

10:42 AM:

Members of the National Cathedral Choir wait below the Capitol in Washington, DC, before the swearing-in of Donald Trump #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/Z99fXeY0bU — AFP news agency (@AFP) January 20, 2017

10:38 AM:

Sen. Bernie Sanders arrives at the Capitol for the #Inauguration of Pres.-elect Donald Trump. https://t.co/2moHOZYdVL pic.twitter.com/oq7Xwo6sII — ABC News (@ABC) January 20, 2017

10:37 AM: Final transmission.

Pres. Obama, Michelle Obama send farewell message: "We want to thank you once again from the bottom of our hearts." https://t.co/imVBpdW0tc pic.twitter.com/hbiZ7RVM3c — ABC News (@ABC) January 20, 2017

10:36 AM:

Scuffles break out as police try to push back protesters at one entry point to the #Inauguration ceremony #Trump pic.twitter.com/WnJMBp9jT0 — David Mercer (@DavidMercerPA) January 20, 2017

10:32 AM: Hillary arrives.

10:28 AM: Lee Stranahan: Anarchists are now breaking windows. Things are quickly getting more intense.

10:27 AM: Lee Stranahan: A mob of hundreds of anarchists is walking down 13th. Firecrackers, things getting thrown as they reach 13th and Massachusetts now. The anarchists are dragging newspaper boxes with them. Literally no police in sight. Flares seen as marchers hit 13th and K.

10:25 AM:

Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam have been given dais seating. Extraordinarily rare for donors. Usually for members of congress, family. pic.twitter.com/8oBn0tCP5r — Yashar (@yashar) January 20, 2017

10:23 AM:

Despite foreboding skies, tens of thousands of Americans from all across the land are pouring onto Capitol Hill for today's inauguration. pic.twitter.com/tvtRFnHGLp — Neil W. McCabe (@NeilWMcCabe) January 20, 2017

10:18 AM:

No one said they were snipers, so maybe they are just enjoying the inauguration along with everyone else. pic.twitter.com/OV1RVVktO9 — Neil W. McCabe (@NeilWMcCabe) January 20, 2017

Group of protesters waiting to get in at 7th and D checkpoint #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/WhIMNYjnsv — Monica Alba (@albamonica) January 20, 2017

10:15 AM:

Protesters @Inaug2017 have nearly blocked off security checkpoint entrance outside @HardRock. Police helping few people through. pic.twitter.com/jaOathuMfO — Edwin Mora (@EdwinMora83) January 20, 2017

10:14 AM:

President-elect Trump's chief White House strategist and senior counselor to-be Steve Bannon arrives at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/wJ1ctbQPls — Danny Freeman (@DannyEFreeman) January 20, 2017

Security line to get into the mall pic.twitter.com/nsOigebHwv — Liz Goodwin (@lizcgoodwin) January 20, 2017

This is John from Maryland. Says he's here protesting the protesters. pic.twitter.com/EuuRciN8AE — jodikantor (@jodikantor) January 20, 2017

10:13 AM: Protesters. Photo: Edwin Mora/Breitbart

10:10 AM: Lee Stranahan: Hundreds of Black Bloc protesters have begun to assemble as planned at Logan Circle. There is very little visible police presence here. Anarchist red and black flags are visible and most of the protesters are dressed in black.

10:03 AM:

Rohina from New York is the warmest person at the #Inauguration and a rather adorable #Deplorable pic.twitter.com/MyY7NsG7QQ — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) January 20, 2017

9:55 AM:

9:54 AM:

Trump protester: "Misogyny is a danger to society." pic.twitter.com/ZPShTiOnHs — Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) January 20, 2017

9:48 AM: Edwin Mora: Police carry a woman who appears to have been injured by protesters blocking the security checkpoint for inauguration attendees. Other attendees had to call out for a medic to get her help despite the presence of police. They are still waiting for an EMT.

9:47 AM:

The Obamas Welcome the Trumps to the White House on Inauguration Day President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greeted President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump at the White House on Friday morning before the inauguration ceremony. Obama greeted Trump saying, “Mr. President-elect, how are you?” Trump shook Obama’s hand and kissed Michelle Obama on the cheek, as Obama kissed Melania Trump on the cheek. Michelle Obama embraced Melania Trump, who handed her a wrapped gift. Watch the exchange in the video below: President and Mrs. Obama welcome President-elect and Mrs. Trump the White House on #Inauguration Day. pic.twitter.com/8fJtbyB7Ah — CSPAN (@cspan) January 20, 2017 The departing first couple then entered the White House for a coffee and tea reception with the incoming first couple.

9:43 AM:

#Inauguration protesters outside Hard Rock Cafe preventing Trump supporters from getting to security checkpoint. pic.twitter.com/3OWIcYpNsI — Edwin Mora (@EdwinMora83) January 20, 2017

9:39 AM: Lee Stranahan: A group of a couple of hundred protesters, including black bloc and members of the Freedom Socialist party, lock arms and block the street in attempt to shut down the Donald Trump inauguration.

9:38 AM: Imagine being angry that you can’t report on how someone sits and listens to a sermon.

Sans press pool https://t.co/NtIoYns6eF — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) January 20, 2017

Trump leaves church, offering a thumbs up to the press pic.twitter.com/ZrLYVsCbAD — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 20, 2017

9:33 AM: Shiny.

9:31 AM:

.@VP Biden and his wife, Jill, walk down the White House colonnade for the final time. pic.twitter.com/sbj59QkTzX — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) January 20, 2017

9:30 AM:

President Obama​ leaves the Oval Office for the final time. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/tRKoYmDzud — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 20, 2017

Just now at the WH:

"Are you feeling nostalgic?"

Obama: "Of course!"

"Any final words for the American people?"

Obama: "Thank you." — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) January 20, 2017

9:29 AM:

9:27 AM:

CNN's @MKosinskiCNN says "the mood is very very sad" & "apocalyptic" at White House. I assure you, CNN didn't say this when Obama arrived. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 20, 2017

Currently the best access to #inaug2017 is from 7th and Indiana Street and 14th and E Street. Stay flexible, patient and safe. pic.twitter.com/WYxXBBHNTs — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) January 20, 2017

Activists are handing out free weed off DuPont Circle to protest Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/eFkrfMLkwe — Pardes Seleh (@PardesSeleh) January 20, 2017

9:26 AM:

Honored to deliver sermon "When God Chooses a Leader" for Trump/Pence private family service at St. John's Church before #Inauguration. pic.twitter.com/MD0HmyKzTP — Dr. Robert Jeffress (@robertjeffress) January 20, 2017

For a good laugh, here’s how CNN previewed this church service:

9:25 AM: Guess what day it is! Guess what day it is…

.@POTUS leaves the Oval Office for the final time. Asked if he was feeling nostalgic, he said "of course." pic.twitter.com/6fCwmcmvhE — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) January 20, 2017

9:20 AM: Photos of Trump supporters and protesters around DC this morning.

Small business owner from Philadelphia has a message for anti-Trump snowflakes at #Inauguration: "F— your feelings" pic.twitter.com/XPaXPgtNLW — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) January 20, 2017

Local kids selling hot chocolate at #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/4ZzdOrdonR — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) January 20, 2017

HAPPENING NOW blockade at D and 1st! Labor and Palestine. Riot cops pushing protestors #DisruptJ20 @DisruptJ20 pic.twitter.com/lGgWXgSVCo — Martha Neuman (@MWNeuman) January 20, 2017

At 10th & F, only way into the #Inauguration is over a body blockade; skirmishes as cops pull attendees over protesters #disruptj20 pic.twitter.com/fcxYdy8LQ3 — L.A. Kauffman (@LAKauffman) January 20, 2017