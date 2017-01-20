Skip to content

Inauguration 2017: The Swearing In of President Donald Trump

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama pose with President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

by Breitbart News20 Jan 20170

Welcome to Breitbart News’s coverage of Inauguration 2017 — the day when Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States of America.

Watch this live wire for breaking news, images, and video about the transition from Barack Obama’s administration to Trump’s. All times eastern.

11:13 AM:

11:12 AM: There they are.

11:10 AM:

11:08 AM: Humiliation.

11:05 AM:

11:03 AM: Meanwhile, in Boston…

11:00 AM:

10:56 AM:

10:54 AM: Lee Stranahan: Anarchists have gone on a rampage in Washington, DC, smashing windows at a Starbucks with patrons inside, the windows for Bank of America, and numerous other businesses.

Image uploaded from iOS (1)

Image uploaded from iOS (2)

10:53 AM:

10:52 AM:

10:51 AM: The procession begins.

10:50 AM: White House tweet nods to John Lewis, who denies that Trump is legitimately president. The White House has conceded that Trump was “freely elected” but has not dubbed him “legitimate.”

10:47 AM: Left all a-twitter about Kellyanne’s “Trump Revolutionary Wear” outfit.

10:43 AM:

10:42 AM:

10:38 AM: 

10:37 AM: Final transmission.

10:36 AM:

10:32 AM: Hillary arrives.

10:28 AM: Lee Stranahan: Anarchists are now breaking windows. Things are quickly getting more intense.

05CC56D2-567C-4FD4-A60E-E45B875993E2

Image uploaded from iOS

10:27 AM: Lee Stranahan: A mob of hundreds of anarchists is walking down 13th. Firecrackers, things getting thrown as they reach 13th and Massachusetts now. The anarchists are dragging newspaper boxes with them. Literally no police in sight. Flares seen as marchers hit 13th and K.

10:25 AM:

10:23 AM:

10:18 AM:

10:15 AM:

10:14 AM:

10:13 AM: Protesters. Photo: Edwin Mora/Breitbart

Protester.

10:10 AM: Lee Stranahan: Hundreds of Black Bloc protesters have begun to assemble as planned at Logan Circle. There is very little visible police presence here. Anarchist red and black flags are visible and most of the protesters are dressed in black.

Image uploaded from iOS (17)

28854ACC-681D-4FF5-A311-1BA331F20A31Image uploaded from iOS (16) Image uploaded from iOS (15)

10:03 AM:

9:55 AM:

9:54 AM:

9:48 AM: Edwin Mora: Police carry a woman who appears to have been injured by protesters blocking the security checkpoint for inauguration attendees. Other attendees had to call out for a medic to get her help despite the presence of police. They are still waiting for an EMT.

Image uploaded from iOS (14) Image uploaded from iOS (13)

9:47 AM:

The Obamas Welcome the Trumps to the White House on Inauguration Day

by Rebecca Mansour20 Jan 2017

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greeted President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump at the White House on Friday morning before the inauguration ceremony.

Obama greeted Trump saying, “Mr. President-elect, how are you?”

Trump shook Obama’s hand and kissed Michelle Obama on the cheek, as Obama kissed Melania Trump on the cheek.

Michelle Obama embraced Melania Trump, who handed her a wrapped gift.

Watch the exchange in the video below:

AP Photo

First lady Michelle Obama, flanked by President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump, greets Melania Trump at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The departing first couple then entered the White House for a coffee and tea reception with the incoming first couple.

 

9:43 AM: 

9:39 AM: Lee Stranahan: A group of a couple of hundred protesters, including black bloc and members of the Freedom Socialist party, lock arms and block the street in attempt to shut down the Donald Trump inauguration.

Image uploaded from iOS (12) Image uploaded from iOS (11) Image uploaded from iOS (10) Image uploaded from iOS (9)

9:38 AM: Imagine being angry that you can’t report on how someone sits and listens to a sermon.

9:33 AM: Shiny.

9:31 AM:

9:30 AM:

9:29 AM: 

9:27 AM:

9:26 AM: 

For a good laugh, here’s how CNN previewed this church service:

cnn-jefress

9:25 AM: Guess what day it is! Guess what day it is…

9:20 AM: Photos of Trump supporters and protesters around DC this morning.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.