History: Trump Becomes First President to Use Words ‘Islamic,’ ‘Urban’ in Inaugural Address

President Donald Trump’s inaugural address made history in being the first to use a number of words, paramount among them “Islamic” when referring to the threat of international terrorist actors and his plan to eradicate radical Islamic terror groups.

“We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones and unite the civilized world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate from the face of the Earth,” Trump said in his speech Friday morning after completing his oath of office. He noted in his speech that his foreign policy would also strive not to “impose our way of life on anyone else.”

President Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama famously refused to refer to groups like Al Qaeda and the Islamic State as “radical Islamic terrorists,” claiming the term unfairly maligned Muslims who were not members of jihadist groups.

The Washington Post notes that Trump’s inaugural address was also the first to use the words “urban” and “infrastructure,” a nod to the core message of city repair and equality of opportunity in his speech. “Whether a child is born in the urban sprawl of Detroit or the windswept plains of Nebraska, they look up at the same night sky, they fill their heart with the same dreams, and they are infused with the breath of life by the same almighty Creator,” Trump told the crowd gathered in the heart of Washington, DC.

See all the words President Trump was the first to use in an inaugural address below, and read his full remarks here.