Hollywood, Media Mercilessly Mock Kellyanne Conway’s Trump Inauguration Outfit

by Jerome Hudson20 Jan 20170

Media and Hollywood elites were among the many who mocked incoming senior Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, over the outfit she wore for President Trump’s inauguration on Friday.

What Conway told NBC News was her “Trump revolutionary wear” is actually a red, white, and blue Gucci coat. Conway wore the $3,600 coat with a bright red hat and red gloves.

It didn’t take long for the internet to notice Conway’s outfit, and she was mercilessly mocked.

Below is a sampling of some of the sexist insults hurled at Trump’s incoming senior strategist, many of them from the very media tasked to cover the Trump White House.

The Daily Show Twitter:

Left-wing blog Jezebel:

The Huffington Post Lifestyle:

The Hollywood Reporter-BillBoard offshoot Pret-a-Reporter:

NBC, Today Show reporter Ronan Farrow:

Staff writer for The Hollywood Reporter Ryan Parker:

Managing Editor, Video for Mic Slade Sohmer:

New York Time SundayStyles reporter Katie Rosman:

Assignment Editor for New York Daily News Joseph Barracato:

Columnist, Opinion Producer, CBC Robyn Urback:

The Huffington Post reporter Matt Fuller:

NFL Draft analysts Tyler Brooke:

Late Night With Seth Meyers writer Dina Gusovsky:


