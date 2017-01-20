Hollywood, Media Mercilessly Mock Kellyanne Conway’s Trump Inauguration Outfit

- Obama Delivers Private Letter to Trump as Clinton, Bush Letters Made Public
Media and Hollywood elites were among the many who mocked incoming senior Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, over the outfit she wore for President Trump’s inauguration on Friday.
What Conway told NBC News was her “Trump revolutionary wear” is actually a red, white, and blue Gucci coat. Conway wore the $3,600 coat with a bright red hat and red gloves.
It didn’t take long for the internet to notice Conway’s outfit, and she was mercilessly mocked.
Below is a sampling of some of the sexist insults hurled at Trump’s incoming senior strategist, many of them from the very media tasked to cover the Trump White House.
The Daily Show Twitter:
Kellyanne Conway dressed as the era Trump wants to take America back to. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/Vrmc1Bq3Nz
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 20, 2017
Left-wing blog Jezebel:
Haha what the fuck is Kellyanne Conway wearing #inauguration2017 https://t.co/0qyKPk2gkv pic.twitter.com/DIOHrSqlcu
— Jezebel (@Jezebel) January 20, 2017
The Huffington Post Lifestyle:
Kellyanne Conway really loves America. Just ask her outfit. https://t.co/SRGCahBdnM pic.twitter.com/5v24J8Q5fK
— HuffPost Lifestyle (@HPLifestyle) January 20, 2017
The Hollywood Reporter-BillBoard offshoot Pret-a-Reporter:
Kellyanne Conway dresses like court jester for #TrumpInauguration: https://t.co/jVhfWVUc3z pic.twitter.com/swFWR2ezrt
— Pret-a-Reporter (@pretareporter) January 20, 2017
NBC, Today Show reporter Ronan Farrow:
My aesthetic is Kellyanne Conway revolutionary war cosplay. pic.twitter.com/2ZohhtTR7E
— Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) January 20, 2017
Staff writer for The Hollywood Reporter Ryan Parker:
— Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) January 20, 2017
Managing Editor, Video for Mic Slade Sohmer:
♫ Guns. And ships. And so the balance shifts. ♫ pic.twitter.com/DpPICbCI5L
— Slade Sohmer (@Slade) January 20, 2017
New York Time SundayStyles reporter Katie Rosman:
Because I can't stop tweeting about Kellyanne Conway's awful $3500 Gucci coat: please salute the Homewood, Alabama HS drum major team! pic.twitter.com/2eTbE7EBUc
— katie rosman (@katierosman) January 20, 2017
Assignment Editor for New York Daily News Joseph Barracato:
Ready, Set, Inaugurate! @KellyannePolls wears red-white-and-blue ‘Trump Revolutionary Wear’ coat to inauguration https://t.co/6I9fRQqi9t pic.twitter.com/q4dCg24kgH
— Joseph Barracato (@JoeBarracato) January 20, 2017
Columnist, Opinion Producer, CBC Robyn Urback:
For inauguration day, Kellyanne Conway debuts the uniform of the new Trump guard pic.twitter.com/MhESPRs1YU
— Robyn Urback (@RobynUrback) January 20, 2017
The Huffington Post reporter Matt Fuller:
Can't believe Steve Bannon didn't wear a matching outfit with Kellyanne Conway. pic.twitter.com/6Vg530gUaF
— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 20, 2017
NFL Draft analysts Tyler Brooke:
Why does Kellyanne Conway look like the old New England Patriots logo? pic.twitter.com/swgdHH53v6
— Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) January 20, 2017
Late Night With Seth Meyers writer Dina Gusovsky:
Here's Kellyanne Conway fresh from defeating the Hessians at the battle of Trenton
CC: @jeffkbell pic.twitter.com/v6XwIEOV5F
— Dina Gusovsky (@DinaGusovsky) January 20, 2017
