Inauguration Protesters Light Fire in Street, Throw Embers at Police

Rioters objecting to the inauguration of President Donald Trump as America’s 45th chief executive have begun to burn waste canisters and newspaper dispensers, tossing the embers at police, according to a reporter on the ground.

Voice of America correspondent Steve Herman posted an image on Twitter showing rioters encircling a street fire, saying that he had witnessed rioters picking up embers and throwing them at police, prompting authorities to call for backup from the DC fire department.

Vandals dressed in black have gathered trash cans, lit them on fire at violent protest in Washington, DC — @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/iaPtCcs3AW — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) January 20, 2017

Happening in front of The Washington Post. pic.twitter.com/cyH6m7YwWD — Steven Ginsberg (@stevenjay) January 20, 2017

Protesters now dragging park benches over to makeshift bonfire in the middle of K Street. pic.twitter.com/4TlmQAYxTq — Matea Gold (@mateagold) January 20, 2017

Police requesting help from @dcfireems after demonstrators start fire and are throwing embers at officers. #Inauguration2017 pic.twitter.com/e2TvtnJR0j — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) January 20, 2017

Protest on K Street against #Trump, one of his fans tries to stop the fire. #inauguration pic.twitter.com/r875jCYdNS — Holger Stark (@holger_stark) January 20, 2017

Anti-Trump protest fire on K St. A video posted by Travis Tritten (@travis_tritten) on Jan 20, 2017 at 11:43am PST

Protest outside @washingtonpost HQ is still going. Some protesters are gathered around a garbage fire on K St. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/UZOE1bs5OP — Greg Barber (@gjbarb) January 20, 2017

Rioters have also begun blocking major Washington roads to express their opposition to President Barack Obama handing the office over to the winner of the 2016 presidential election.

Anti-Trump protesters have blocked the I-395.pic.twitter.com/abFZdYVEHm — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 20, 2017

Police have confirmed at least 95 arrests of violent rioters throughout Washington, D.C. today, and at least two police have been injured while attempting to maintain the peace. Protesters have told reporters their acts of vandalism and destruction of property are a stand against “sexism, Islamophobia… bigotry and nationalism.”

President Trump took his oath of office at noon on Friday, and has since signed a number of perfunctory executive orders and delivered his inaugural address.