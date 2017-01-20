Jason Chaffetz Trolls Hillary Clinton After Inauguration: ‘The Investigation Continues’

Congressman Jason Chaffetz, head of the House Oversight Committee, published a photo of himself greeting losing Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Friday’s inauguration ceremony, teasing, “the investigation continues,” with no other comment.

“So pleased she is not the President,” Chaffetz wrote on Instagram, where he posted the photo. “I thanked her for her service and wished her luck. The investigation continues.”

As House Oversight chairman, Chaffetz played a significant role in investigating Clinton following the revelation that she had used an unsecured private email server to save classified documents she came into contact with in her capacity as Secretary of State. Chaffetz has personally demanded an FBI investigation into Clinton, arguing that Clinton’s claim she was unaware of her breach of security protocol did not match the evidence the FBI had initially uncovered. Chaffetz was extremely critical of FBI director James Comey’s decision not to prosecute Clinton for her actions, and vowed to continue the investigation following Clinton’s defeat in the 2016 presidential election.

Upon winning the presidency, President Donald Trump announced he would not seek to further investigate Clinton. “I’m not looking to go back through this,” he told the New York Times. “I think it would be very, very divisive for the country.”