Larry King: Trump Protesters Smashed My Car Windows In

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 1: Larry King waves as he arrives at Trump Tower, December 1, 2016 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
20 Jan 2017

Legendary interviewer Larry King assured fans that he was not hurt after protesters objecting to the peaceful transfer of power between presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump smashed in the windows of his car.

“Protestors in DC smashed the windows of my hired SUV & many other cars,” King posted on Twitter. “I was working in-studio & am ok, but my driver is a bit rattled.”

King rose to prominence as the host of Larry King Live, CNN’s 9PM flagship show for over two decades. President Trump has repeatedly accused CNN of spreading misinformation about himself and his campaign, something CNN head Jeffrey Zucker has claimed has boosted the network’s credibility.

King currently hosts a program on Russia Today (RT), a Kremlin-controlled network.


