Obama Delivers Private Letter to Trump as Clinton, Bush Letters Made Public

In anticipation of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump to the highest political office in the United States, ABC News has published the private letters President George W. Bush left current President Barack Obama, and the letter President Bill Clinton left the 43rd president.

President Obama delivered his private missive to his successor on Friday morning, for President-elect Trump’s eyes only.

“There will be trying moments. The critics will rage. Your ‘friends’ will disappoint you,” the second President Bush warned President Obama on his Inauguration Day, advising him to turn to the American people for strength: “No matter what comes, you will be inspired by the character and compassion of the people you now lead.”

President Clinton’s letter to President George W. Bush, in contrast, advised Bush that those who warn that the job is difficult make claims that are “often exaggerated.” “The sheer joy of doing what you believe is right is inexpressible,” he noted in contrast.

“You lead a proud, decent, good people. And from this day you are President of all of us. I salute you and wish you success and much happiness,” Clinton wrote.

President Obama has honored the longtime tradition of presidents leaving their successors a private letter upon vacating the office. His letter to incoming President Trump will remain private indefinitely, though cameras caught the moment President Obama delivered the letter.