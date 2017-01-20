The Obamas Welcome the Trumps to the White House on Inauguration Day

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greeted President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump at the White House on Friday morning before the inauguration ceremony.

Obama greeted Trump saying, “Mr. President-elect, how are you?”

Trump shook Obama’s hand and kissed Michelle Obama on the cheek, as Obama kissed Melania Trump on the cheek.

Michelle Obama embraced Melania Trump, who handed her a wrapped gift.

Watch the exchange in the video below:

President and Mrs. Obama welcome President-elect and Mrs. Trump the White House on #Inauguration Day. pic.twitter.com/8fJtbyB7Ah — CSPAN (@cspan) January 20, 2017

The departing first couple then entered the White House for a coffee and tea reception with the incoming first couple.