The Obamas Welcome the Trumps to the White House on Inauguration Day

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama pose with President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

by Rebecca Mansour20 Jan 20170

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greeted President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump at the White House on Friday morning before the inauguration ceremony.

Obama greeted Trump saying, “Mr. President-elect, how are you?”

Trump shook Obama’s hand and kissed Michelle Obama on the cheek, as Obama kissed Melania Trump on the cheek.

Michelle Obama embraced Melania Trump, who handed her a wrapped gift.

Watch the exchange in the video below:

AP Photo

First lady Michelle Obama, flanked by President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump, greets Melania Trump at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The departing first couple then entered the White House for a coffee and tea reception with the incoming first couple.

 


