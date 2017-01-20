Skip to content

‘Saturday Night Live’ Writer Tweets Barron Trump Will Be America’s ‘First Homeschool Shooter’

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Melania Trump puts her arm around son Barron Trump on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Alex Wong/Getty Images

by Jerome Hudson20 Jan 20170

Katie Rich, a writer for Saturday Night Live, launched a personal attack on President Donald Trump’s youngest son Barron Trump.

“Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter,” Rich wrote Friday in a tweet that has since been deleted. 

Barron, 10, attends Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School in New York City.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s youngest son has been the victim of personal attacks before.

Last November, Rosie O’Donnell, a longtime nemesis of President Trump, posted a tweet which included a link to a video that questioned whether Barron is autistic. O’Donnell defended the tweet before deleting it and apologizing to the Trump family.


