WhiteHouse.gov Takes Down Climate Page, Puts Up ‘America First’ Energy Plan

Observers on Twitter noted Friday afternoon that the White House’s page on climate change, a creation of the Obama administration, appears to have been taken down shortly after Donald Trump assumed the nation’s presidency.

In its stead, the new White House published an explanation of what the Trump team is calling the “America First Energy Plan.”

At press time, the link to the White House page publicizing a plan to combat climate change leads to a blank page.

A cached version of the page shows that President Obama’s administration had used it to advertise a plan to reduce America’s carbon footprint and have America participate in “global effort to combat climate change.” “For the sake of our children and future generations, we must act now,” the page read, “And we are.”

The Trump administration has instead published a page that lays out its energy plan. “The Trump Administration is committed to energy policies that lower costs for hardworking Americans and maximize the use of American resources, freeing us from dependence on foreign oil,” the page reads. The page addresses finding economically viable energy solutions that are mindful of the environment: