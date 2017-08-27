SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

*** LIVE WIRE *** Catastrophic Floods Hit Texas’ Largest City

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

by Bob Price and Lana Shadwick27 Aug 20170

HOUSTON, Texas — Texans are facing what may become the worst flooding event in the state’s history as Tropical Storm Harvey continues to dump record levels of rainfall on the central and upper Gulf Coast region. Houston emergency management officials have run out of boats and other rescue equipment used to respond to people trapped in their flooded homes. Houston 911 officials are adding additional staff to handle the overwhelming number of calls being received.

UPDATES BELOW: All times are Central Daylight Time

UPDATE 2:50 p.m.: Does anyone know if this family was ever rescued?

UPDATE 2:45 p.m: The Texas National Guard is responding to their neighbors in need and Governo Abbott deploys over 1,000 Guardsmen and equipment.

Governor Greg Abbott expressed his “tremendous support” provided by President Trump and his staff.

UPDATE 2:40 p.m.: Fifteen people rescued from Dickinson nursing home:

UPDATE 2:35 p.m.: “It’s already the biggest storm in Texas history,” Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, a Houstonian, said during an interview on KPRC. “I do believe the state, and we’ve gotten great assistance from the federal government… I believe we were as well prepared as we could be. It is still difficult to handle the magnitude of this.”

“We are looking at weeks and months,” Patrick said. “We are going to need a lot of labor to rebuild.”

A video on Twitter shows a Houston man bringing his own boat to flooded areas to attempt to rescue those stranded by the record floods.

UPDATE 2:30 p.m.: KPRC anchor Bill Balleza, reporting from his home because of flooding, said “This is the worst thing I have ever seen.”

Harris County Judge Ed Emmett resported the 911 emergency dispatch system and rescue teams are inundated with calls for rescues, Breitbart Texas reported. The judge, who heads up the county’s emergency response services said boats and high-water vehicles are desperately needed.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has deployed Texas National Guardsmen to help rescue flood victims:

UPDATE 2:25 p.m.: The National Weather Service says up to 50 inches of rain may fall in the Houston area over the next few days.

UPDATE 2:20 p.m.: Caution, graphic language in video. A video published on Sunday shows one of many tornadoes that touched down in the Houston area during storms caused by the remnants of Hurricane Harvey:

UPDATE 2:15 p.m.: Houston’s Hobby Airport and George Bush Intercontenental Airport are closed until further notice. Flooding of the inbound and outbound runways of Hobby Airport went completely underwater.

UPDATE 2:10 p.m.: Video shows KHOU reporter @BrandiKHOU flagging down a rescue truck as an 18-wheeler is trapped in rapidly rising water on the freeway:

KHOU had its own flooding problems as its station and studio became part of Houston’s Buffalo Bayou, Breitbart Texas reported.

Huffington Post reporter Tweeted a photo of a totally submerged car on Interstate 10 on Houston’s east side:

UPDATE 2:00 p.m.: Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a mobile hospital is being dispatched to the Houston area. Transportation and communication equipment is being dispatched to Houston and the devastated areas along the Texas coast, including Rockport.

UPDATE 1:55 p.m.:  Houstonians are in desperate need for help. Emergency crews are inundated with calls for service and rescue equipment has been maxed out.

UPDATE 1:45 p.m.: Ben Taub Trauma Center surrounded by flood waters:

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.: The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting that up to 50 inches of rain will fall in the Houston/Galveston area over the next few days.

“Harvey is expected to produce additional rainfall accumulations of 15 to 25 inches through Friday over the middle and upper Texas coast, including the  Houston/Galveston metropolitan area,” NWS officials posted in the 10 a.m. advisory Sunday morning. “Isolated storm totals may reach 50 inches in this region.

“Harvey” continues to retain its tropical storm ranking as it holds nearly stationary near Cuero, Texas. Sustained winds are reported to be 40 mph. The storm is moving toward the Texas coast at about 2 mph.

UPDATE: 12:10 p.m.:  Harris County Sheriff’s Office calls for more rescue equipment:

Coast Guard rescue teams rescue a crew from a sinking boat:

Large sinkhole opens in Rosenberg, Texas, as flood waters continue to devastate south Texas:

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.: Houston man claims hawk would not leave his car during Hurricane Harvey storms.

UPDATE 11:15 a.m.: Houston Ship Channel officials report the largest port on the Gulf of Mexico is closed for at least 24 hours.

UPDATE: 11:00 a.m.: Houston emergency management officials said the 911 emergency dispatch system is overwhelmed with calls as the city experiences an “unprecedented rain event.” Flood victims have taken to social media to cry for help as they are unable to reach officials via telephone.

KHOU’s Jason Miles reported the body of an unknown man has been found at a Walmart parking lot in La Marque, Texas. It is not known how he died. The area reportedly had been flooded and the man died grasping the rail of a shopping cart corral.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told reporters the city’s 911 system has received more than 2,500 calls for service during the flood event thus far. Most of those calls have not been for life-threatening emergencies.

“All of the 911 call centers are experiencing EXTREMELY high call volume,” Houston Office of Emergency Management officials said in a statement obtained by Breitbart Texas. “DO NOT contact 911 to check the status of the weather, flooded roads, road closures, power outages, or other non-emergency inquiries. These calls are delaying help to true emergencies.”

Because of the overwhelming number of calls and long 911 wait times, flood victims took to social media to ask for help.

KHOU CBS 11 Tweeted to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and the Houston Fire Department about a a baby girl on a ventilator who was in need of rescue. “Please help this baby @SheriffEd_HCSO @cohoustonfire.”

Breitbart Texas reported Friday night that President Trump signed an emergency disaster declaration for Texas as Hurricane Harvey made landfall Friday night in Rockport, Texas. “At the request of the Governor of Texas, I have signed the Disaster Proclamation, which unleashes the full force of government help!” President Trump Tweeted Friday night. His signature opens the door for federal resources and manpower to come to the assistance of Texas as officials begin the work of recovering from the storm while devastating rains and winds continue.

Follow complete coverage of Hurricane Harvey and Houston Floods on Breitbart Texas.

Lana Shadwick is a writer and legal analyst for Breitbart Texas. She has served as a prosecutor and associate judge in Texas. Follow her on GAB @lanashadwick and on Twitter @LanaShadwick2.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTXGab, and Facebook.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x