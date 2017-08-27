LIVE WIRE *** Catastrophic Floods Hit Texas’ Largest City

HOUSTON, Texas — Texans are facing what may become the worst flooding event in the state’s history as Tropical Storm Harvey continues to dump record levels of rainfall on the central and upper Gulf Coast region. Houston emergency management officials have run out of boats and other rescue equipment used to respond to people trapped in their flooded homes. Houston 911 officials are adding additional staff to handle the overwhelming number of calls being received.

UPDATES BELOW: All times are Central Daylight Time

advertisement

UPDATE 2:50 p.m.: Does anyone know if this family was ever rescued?

.@GalvCoTX Family needs help at 1510 Pinecrest, Dickinson, TX. pic.twitter.com/y86ohQHbWX — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) August 27, 2017

UPDATE 2:45 p.m: The Texas National Guard is responding to their neighbors in need and Governo Abbott deploys over 1,000 Guardsmen and equipment.

Thanks to the Texas National Guard for their help to rescue flooded Texans. #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/lhpJtAne10 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 27, 2017

Governor Greg Abbott expressed his “tremendous support” provided by President Trump and his staff.

Thank you for the tremendous support you and your staff have provided Texas. Together we will overcome this challenge. #HurricaneHarvery https://t.co/MYtT7vMvnx — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 27, 2017

UPDATE 2:40 p.m.: Fifteen people rescued from Dickinson nursing home:

UPDATE 2:35 p.m.: “It’s already the biggest storm in Texas history,” Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, a Houstonian, said during an interview on KPRC. “I do believe the state, and we’ve gotten great assistance from the federal government… I believe we were as well prepared as we could be. It is still difficult to handle the magnitude of this.”

“We are looking at weeks and months,” Patrick said. “We are going to need a lot of labor to rebuild.”

A video on Twitter shows a Houston man bringing his own boat to flooded areas to attempt to rescue those stranded by the record floods.

UPDATE 2:30 p.m.: KPRC anchor Bill Balleza, reporting from his home because of flooding, said “This is the worst thing I have ever seen.”

Harris County Judge Ed Emmett resported the 911 emergency dispatch system and rescue teams are inundated with calls for rescues, Breitbart Texas reported. The judge, who heads up the county’s emergency response services said boats and high-water vehicles are desperately needed.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has deployed Texas National Guardsmen to help rescue flood victims:

Thanks to the Texas National Guard for their help to rescue flooded Texans. #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/lhpJtAne10 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 27, 2017

UPDATE 2:25 p.m.: The National Weather Service says up to 50 inches of rain may fall in the Houston area over the next few days.

This event is unprecedented & all impacts are unknown & beyond anything experienced. Follow orders from officials to ensure safety. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/IjpWLey1h8 — NWS (@NWS) August 27, 2017

UPDATE 2:20 p.m.: Caution, graphic language in video. A video published on Sunday shows one of many tornadoes that touched down in the Houston area during storms caused by the remnants of Hurricane Harvey:

UPDATE 2:15 p.m.: Houston’s Hobby Airport and George Bush Intercontenental Airport are closed until further notice. Flooding of the inbound and outbound runways of Hobby Airport went completely underwater.

All commercial flight operations have been stopped until further notice. IB/OB roads are closed due to flooding. — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) August 27, 2017

All commercial operations at Hobby Airport have ceased until further notice. No flights in/out and roadways in/out are closed. — Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) August 27, 2017

The arrivals section of HOU is closed due to high water. Terminals are accessible via the departsure area. #HurricaneHarvey #fly2houston — Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) August 27, 2017

Airfield is closed due to standing water on runways. No inbound/outbound flights. Please check flight status before coming to HOU #HOUWX — Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) August 27, 2017

UPDATE 2:10 p.m.: Video shows KHOU reporter @BrandiKHOU flagging down a rescue truck as an 18-wheeler is trapped in rapidly rising water on the freeway:

Incredible, watch as @BrandiKHOU flags down a rescue boat on-air, saving this truck driver’s life https://t.co/EVvNbdt13k pic.twitter.com/3mYi9McniB — Hayley Jones (@meetmissjoness) August 27, 2017

KHOU had its own flooding problems as its station and studio became part of Houston’s Buffalo Bayou, Breitbart Texas reported.

Huffington Post reporter Tweeted a photo of a totally submerged car on Interstate 10 on Houston’s east side:

Flooding I-10E outside Houston. That’s a car. pic.twitter.com/a7Rh7qCJrb — Roque Planas (@RoqPlanas) August 27, 2017

UPDATE 2:00 p.m.: Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a mobile hospital is being dispatched to the Houston area. Transportation and communication equipment is being dispatched to Houston and the devastated areas along the Texas coast, including Rockport.

UPDATE 1:55 p.m.: Houstonians are in desperate need for help. Emergency crews are inundated with calls for service and rescue equipment has been maxed out.

The people of Houston are desperate for help right now. pic.twitter.com/UHBng9PJwb — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) August 27, 2017

UPDATE 1:45 p.m.: Ben Taub Trauma Center surrounded by flood waters:

Pic from Ben Taub hospital in #Houston. They are surrounded by water… God please help keep them safe ❤ pic.twitter.com/QcZS9CjOrG — PolitiDiva™ (@realPolitiDiva) August 27, 2017

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.: The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting that up to 50 inches of rain will fall in the Houston/Galveston area over the next few days.

“Harvey is expected to produce additional rainfall accumulations of 15 to 25 inches through Friday over the middle and upper Texas coast, including the Houston/Galveston metropolitan area,” NWS officials posted in the 10 a.m. advisory Sunday morning. “Isolated storm totals may reach 50 inches in this region.

“Harvey” continues to retain its tropical storm ranking as it holds nearly stationary near Cuero, Texas. Sustained winds are reported to be 40 mph. The storm is moving toward the Texas coast at about 2 mph.

UPDATE: 12:10 p.m.: Harris County Sheriff’s Office calls for more rescue equipment:

As of this morning, TX Task Force 1 had difficulty getting to us. So, we are calling on residents to volunteer. Call 713-881-3100. #harvey — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 27, 2017

Coast Guard rescue teams rescue a crew from a sinking boat:

WATCH: Coast Guard rescues people from sinking boat as Tropical Storm Harvey slams Texas https://t.co/hieURLiVGo pic.twitter.com/YtuR6OBu2j — The Hill (@thehill) August 27, 2017

Large sinkhole opens in Rosenberg, Texas, as flood waters continue to devastate south Texas:

Large sinkhole opens up in Rosenberg, Texas, southwest of Houston, amid historic flooding from #Harvey https://t.co/IkseYOVklN pic.twitter.com/6QRakK4xaH — ABC News (@ABC) August 27, 2017

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.: Houston man claims hawk would not leave his car during Hurricane Harvey storms.

WATCH: A man in Houston claims a hawk would not leave his taxi cab as Hurricane Harvey barreled toward Texas Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/j2nZbarkvZ — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 26, 2017

UPDATE 11:15 a.m.: Houston Ship Channel officials report the largest port on the Gulf of Mexico is closed for at least 24 hours.

UPDATE: 11:00 a.m.: Houston emergency management officials said the 911 emergency dispatch system is overwhelmed with calls as the city experiences an “unprecedented rain event.” Flood victims have taken to social media to cry for help as they are unable to reach officials via telephone.

911 services at capacity. If u can shelter in place do so, a few inches in your home is not imminent danger. Only call if in imminent danger — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) August 27, 2017

KHOU’s Jason Miles reported the body of an unknown man has been found at a Walmart parking lot in La Marque, Texas. It is not known how he died. The area reportedly had been flooded and the man died grasping the rail of a shopping cart corral.

Sad to report man died in this Walmart parking lot in La Marque. Body beyond that truck. He’s grasping shopping cart corral #khou11 #harvey pic.twitter.com/qcKoGG6DuI — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) August 27, 2017

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told reporters the city’s 911 system has received more than 2,500 calls for service during the flood event thus far. Most of those calls have not been for life-threatening emergencies.

“All of the 911 call centers are experiencing EXTREMELY high call volume,” Houston Office of Emergency Management officials said in a statement obtained by Breitbart Texas. “DO NOT contact 911 to check the status of the weather, flooded roads, road closures, power outages, or other non-emergency inquiries. These calls are delaying help to true emergencies.”

Because of the overwhelming number of calls and long 911 wait times, flood victims took to social media to ask for help.

We Still Waiting On A Rescue At 11711 WoodShadow Dr. Houston, Tx 77013A Woman And “5” Kids Needs Help https://t.co/W1AdLexDiv — C H A R L E S (@iAmLilPopHTX) August 27, 2017

KHOU CBS 11 Tweeted to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and the Houston Fire Department about a a baby girl on a ventilator who was in need of rescue. “Please help this baby @SheriffEd_HCSO @cohoustonfire.”

Breitbart Texas reported Friday night that President Trump signed an emergency disaster declaration for Texas as Hurricane Harvey made landfall Friday night in Rockport, Texas. “At the request of the Governor of Texas, I have signed the Disaster Proclamation, which unleashes the full force of government help!” President Trump Tweeted Friday night. His signature opens the door for federal resources and manpower to come to the assistance of Texas as officials begin the work of recovering from the storm while devastating rains and winds continue.

At the request of the Governor of Texas, I have signed the Disaster Proclamation, which unleashes the full force of government help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2017

Follow complete coverage of Hurricane Harvey and Houston Floods on Breitbart Texas.

Lana Shadwick is a writer and legal analyst for Breitbart Texas. She has served as a prosecutor and associate judge in Texas. Follow her on GAB @lanashadwick and on Twitter @LanaShadwick2.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Gab, and Facebook.