LIVE WIRE *** Day 5 of ‘Harvey,’ Houston Shelters Fill, More Flooding on the Way

HOUSTON, Texas — Houston area shelters filled to capacity as hundreds of thousands of people flee catastrophic flood waters in the ongoing tragedy of now-Tropical Storm Harvey. Floods that have claimed the lives of up to 15 people continue and concerns shift from flooded roadways to overflowing rivers, creeks, and bayous. A Houston police officer died in his patrol car Sunday morning.

President Donald Trump is slated to visit the areas of the Texas Coastal Bend that are starting to recover from the destruction of Category 4 Hurricane Harvey that marched in five days ago.

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.: A Houston police officer drowned in his patrol car Sunday morning while driving to work. The officer, a 30-year police veteran, became trapped in a flooded section of Interstate 45 in the northernmost part of Harris County, the Houston Chronicle reported.

UPDATE 10:15 a.m.: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner reassures illegal aliens they are welcome in the city’s shelters.

We will not ask for immigration status or papers from anyone at any shelter. This rumor is FALSE! — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) August 29, 2017

No vamos a pedir documentos ni estatus migratorio en ningun albergue este rumor es FALSO! — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) August 29, 2017

UPDATE 10:05 a.m.: LEVEE BREACH — Brazoria County officials Tweeted that the levee at Columbia Lakes in Brazoria County breached Tuesday morning. “GET OUT NOW!!,” officials stated.

UPDATE 10:00 a.m.: Rockport, Texas, face recovery from near total devastation. Officials report damage to 90 percent of structures in the area. President Donald Trump is expected to visit the region on Tuesday.

Rockport, Texas Drone Footage

Devastation From #HurricaneHarvey Let’s Help Our TX Brothers & Sisters

Please Donate To Relief Efforts pic.twitter.com/zFGzV9601P — LoveAmerica (@POLITICSandFUN) August 29, 2017

UPDATE 10: a.m.: President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, Texas Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, and Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick will be in Corpus Christi, Texas, to receive a briefing on the Hurricane Harvey response and recovery efforts. Local leadership and relief organizations will be there. Later this afternoon, they will tour the Texas Department of Public Safety Emergency Operations Center in Austin, Texas, the state’s Capitol. Acting Secretary Elaine Duke, Department of Homeland Security; Secretary Ben Carson, Department of Housing and Urban Development; Secretary Tom Price, Department of Health and Human Services; Administrator Linda McMahon, Small Business Administration; and Administrator Brock Long, FEMA, will be attending the briefing.

UPDATE 9:50 a.m.: PEOPLE HELPING PEOPLE — Houston icon, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, opened his furniture store to serve as shelters for Houstonians in need. McIngvale has historically donated generously to community members in times of distress.

Furniture store owner shelters Houston evacuees, plans to donate mattresses: “We’re trying to help these people get back on their feet.” pic.twitter.com/yNtywVDDTy — Michaela Pereira (@Michaela) August 29, 2017

Last night in Texas, 17,000+ people sought refuge in shelters. We’re providing safety & comfort to rescued families. #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/lTmVustMHt — American Red Cross (@RedCross) August 29, 2017

UPDATE 9:45 a.m.: Water skiing on Houston’s roadways

UPDATE 9:30 a.m.: Houston Police Department aircrews prepare to take to the skies over the city’s flooded regions in search of people in need of rescue.

… as ground officers continue their tireless efforts to support their fellow Houstonians.

Drying our uniforms so we can head back out. Getting it done any way we can #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/1lrCrthN7L — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 29, 2017

UPDATE 9:15 a.m.: Fort Bend County Judge Robert Hebert issued a flood advisory warning of record flood levels that are about to sweep into residential and business areas of the county. “Both the Brazos and San Bernard Rivers are already in Major Flood stage,” Hebert stated. The San Bernard has already passed the old record height from 1960. And the Brazos River is forecasted to rise an additional ten feet in the next 24 hours to set its own new record height. Additionally, the flood waters have forced the closure of the Grand Parkway SH 99 Jodie Stavinoha bridge crossing the Brazos River south of New Territory.”

Hebert said emergency workers carried out more than 5,000 rescue evacuations and the county reports no storm-related fatalities.

UPDATE 9:00 a.m.: FLOODING IMMINENT, Brazoria County officials warn as Houston reservoirs begin to overflow their banks and the Brazos River rises to record levels.

County officials told the Houston Chronicle the river will overflow its banks in hours and flooding is expected to last for days.

UPDATE 8:15 a.m.: Celebrities continue to step up to help raise money for disaster relief and the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Kevin Hart donates $25K, calls on fellow stars to help with Harvey relief https://t.co/q0Qkt5oZQk pic.twitter.com/nLgO4tpEoB — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) August 29, 2017

UPDATE 8:05 a.m.: The George R. Brown Convention Center reached capacity Monday night and was overflowing, the Houston Chronicle reported. The capacity is 5,000 but reports say that 7,000 were at the city’s convention center. Other shelters have opened including at these schools and shelters the city’s local publication reported.

UPDATE 8/29 8:00 a.m.: Tropical Storm Harvey continues to move into the Gulf of Mexico and began its turn to the northeast. Moving slowly, 3 mph, the storm is expected to continue dumping rain on the already flooded upper Texas coast through Friday. Harvey is predicted to dump an additional 7 to 13 inches of rain and will accumulate totals of up to 50 inches in Houston and some of its surrounding counties.

Texans rallied to help each other, exhibiting the true spirit of self-reliance that makes this state great. Others from across the country have poured in support and manpower to help flood victims. Texas Governor Greg Abbott, in what is believed to be an unprecedented move, activated the entire Texas National Guard to provide assistance throughout the devastated region.

Fifteen people are reported to have been killed in the wake of Harvey, nine officially. A family of six, including four children, is reported to have been swept away in a flooded bayou in Harris County. The van and its occupants have not yet been found, but the driver managed to escape and relayed his tragic story.

